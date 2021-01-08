Delhi Govt Notifies Setting Up of Konkani Academy To Promote Konkani Language and Culture

New Delhi, January 8: In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi government has approved the setting up of Konkani Academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the national capital. Under the leadership of Dy CM of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia, the academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government, for the people of Delhi to have exposure to the rich Konkani culture, language, literature, and folk arts. The newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure.

Shri Manish Sisodia, Dy CM and Minister of Art, Culture, and Languages said, "Goa has a special place in every Indian's heart. Delhi govt's Konkani Academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital."

In 2019, the Delhi government constituted 14 new language academies under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages. As the capital of the country, Delhi is an amalgamation of diverse cultures of the country. The purpose of a language academy is not only to cater to the speakers of that language but also to reach out to a wider audience. Therefore, regardless of the number of speakers of a particular language residing in Delhi, it is an opportunity to develop a taste of cultural diversity. It is our responsibility to provide a sense of dignity, belonging, and identity to people through respecting their culture.

While several languages were included in the first phase there are some important languages that need to be included in the next phase. Konkani is a very interesting and dynamic part of India’s cultural history. Recently, a Tamil academy was also notified and set up by the Delhi government to promote the Tamil culture and languages.

*Awards, festivals and language courses to be introduced under the new academy* MCD Commissioners Pulled Up by Environment Committee Over Rising Levels of Dust and Air Pollution in Delhi, Says AAP MLA Atishi.

The Department of Art, Culture, and Language of the Delhi govt has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in the Konkani language and culture. The government will also provide language courses through this academy. The Delhi government will also celebrate and organize cultural festivals for the Konkani speaking people.