Delhi Govt Imposes Colour-coded Alert Levels to Tackle Possible Covid-19 Third Wave; Check Here

Amid raising concerns over a possible outbreak of third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government on Sunday imposed a graded response action plan (GRAP) to control any rise in Covid-19 cases in the coming days. As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the permitted, prohibited or restricted activities will be as per levels of alert specified in the action plan for the effective management of Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi, which is the first city to impose such a plan, has laid down separate guidelines for four levels marked by different colour codes. This came into effect with an official order issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday.

“This graded action plan consist of three parameters: positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy for lockdown/unlock of Delhi,” the DDMA said in its order.

Delhi on Sunday reported 66 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, as per the data shared by the health department. The tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has jumped to 14,36,761 so far. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

LEVEL 1 – YELLOW ALERT

More than 0.5 per cent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 1,500 cases for a duration of seven days or 500 beds for a duration of seven days.

LEVEL 2 – AMBER ALERT

More than 1 per cent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 3,500 cases for a duration of seven days or 700 beds for a duration of seven days.

LEVEL 3 – ORANGE ALERT

More than 2 per cent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 9,000 cases for a duration of seven days or 1,000 beds for a duration of seven days.

LEVEL 4 – RED ALERT

More than 5 per cent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 16,000 cases for a duration of seven days or 3,000 beds for a duration of seven days.

What’s Open in Delhi

Story continues

• All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm.

• Restaurants are allowed upto 50 per cent seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

• Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

• Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating facility.

• Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

• Funeral/last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Marriage related gathering shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

• Spas will be permitted to open but with conditions. There shall be strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols and all employees shall undergo two doses of Covid-19 vaccination and fortnightly RTPCR test.

• Transportation by buses (intra-state) shall be permitted with 100 per cent seating capacity.

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

• All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institution to remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continued to be permitted and should be encouraged.

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here