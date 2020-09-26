Delhi govt to provide houses to 200 families affected due to construction of national war museum

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to provide houses to over 200 families affected due to the construction of National War Museum, a statement said on Saturday.

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday.

'The DUSIB has taken a decision to provide in-situ housing to affected people of Princess Park area near India Gate on account of the construction of the National War Museum.

'Around 203 families will be allotted houses in Dwarka till permanent housing facilities in Dev Nagar are constructed in a period of 18 months,' the statement said.

'The Delhi government has decided to construct 784 houses at Dev Nagar near Karol Bagh at a cost of Rs 102 crore to facilitate these people to have in-situ housing,' it said.

The houses that are being constructed will have two rooms, a kitchen, bath, and toilet with all good amenities like parking space, parks and community halls among others.