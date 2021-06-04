Delhi Govt to Grant Rs 5 lakh to Kin of Those Who Died Due Oxygen Shortage

The Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of those who lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen during treatment in hospitals across the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has set up a committee of senior doctors which has been tasked to find out the number of Covid-19 patients who lost their lives due to non-availability of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday told the media that the four-member committee will find out the total number of people who have died because of shortage of oxygen and then the government will decide further action in the matter.

“Delhi government has set up a four member panel and the list has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor’s office for seeking approval. Once the approval is granted the committee will start functioning,” said Sisodia, who is also the Nodal Minister for Delhi’s Covid management.

“During second wave of the pandemic, there have been reports that several Covid infected patients have lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. Delhi government has taken the matter seriously and has decided to provide Rs five lakh to the families of each person who lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen in Delhi,” he added.

