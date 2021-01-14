Delhi govt considering suggestions of Expert Committee report on post-COVID follow up

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it is considering suggestions of Expert Committee report on post-COVID follow up.

Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Satyakam told a Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli that Delhi Government is considering the report of the expert committee and suitable decisions would be taken at the earliest.

Expert Committee has suggested that follow-up clinics, which is already functioning in major hospitals in Delhi from mid October 2020, should be expanded to cover other designated hospitals.

It was also submitted by the expert committee that health and family welfare department of Delhi Government may include Telemedicine Facilities for those who are suffering from Post Covid health issues, the court was informed.

Delhi Government also told the court that they are focusing on testing aggressively and due to testing and tracing strategy, it has been able to maintain the positivity of Delhi at or below 1 percent in last 20 days.

The court after taking note of submission of Delhi Government disposed of the petition filed by the Rakesh Malhotra.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking large-scale testing in the national capital to identify COVID-19 infections and other issues arising out due to virus treatment.

The court in the last hearing directed the Delhi Govt to form an expert committee for preparing an Standard of Procedure for those who are dealing with post COVID-19 complications. (ANI)