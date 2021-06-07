Delhi govt, Centre spar over doorstep ration delivery: Tussle over scheme has been going since 2018

The Centre and the Delhi government are at loggerheads yet again over the latter's proposed doorstep ration delivery scheme. This is the first major confrontation between the two governments after a law giving primacy to the Lieutenant-Governor over the elected city government came into effect.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took on the Union government over the issue, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was 'stalled' by the Centre.

He further asked, "If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can't ration be delivered at their doorstep."

In response, the BJP also took on a combative tone, with its spokesperson Sambit Patra claiming that the Centre prevented a "big scam" that the AAP government was allegedly planning to commit by "diverting" subsidised food grains.

The BJP's West Delhi MLA Parvesh Sahib Singh also hit out the Delhi chief minister, saying, "If Arvind Kejriwal wants to distribute ration to people's homes, then he is welcome to do so " as much as he wants. I will ensure that he gets the permission. The only thing is the Delhi government must buy that ration."

History of confrontation

The Delhi Cabinet first approved a scheme in March 2018 for home delivery of rations under Targeted Public Distribution System to all ration beneficiaries. According to a statement by the Aam Aadmi Party at that time, "The proposal is aimed at providing a higher level of transparency in delivery system through inbuilt online monitoring system which will weed out corruption and diversion of food grains. It will save time and resources of ration beneficiaries of Delhi."

However, the scheme could not be implemented because of numerous administrative issues, largely revolving around methodologies allowed under the National Food Security Act. In June 2018, this was among the issues for which Kejriwal and several of his ministers sat on a nine-day dharna inside the Delhi L-G's office. However, the issue was not resolved.

The scheme was stalled earlier this year as well due to differences between the Delhi government and the Union government. It was slated to be launched on 25 March. However, days before the launch, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry raised two objections to it. It objected to the use of the term "mukhyamantri (chief minister)" for a scheme involving the distribution of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). It also said that any change in the delivery mechanism requires an amendment in NSFA that can be done only by Parliament, as noted by Hindustan Times.

The Delhi government later agreed to change the name of the scheme and drop the word 'mukhyamantri.'

In the meanwhile, the legal battle of who among the L-G and the elected government holds primacy in Delhi has also been unfolding. In July 2018, the Supreme Court held that the L-G is bound by the "aid and advice" of the elected government in Delhi, other than matters involving land, police and public order which comes under the Centre's domain. However, on 27 April this year, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, came into force.

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

Claims and counter-claims

The Delhi government had on 5 June alleged that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt Governor, saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that a litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

Kejriwal has claimed that they do not 'legally' need the Centre's approval, but they sought it out of courtesy.

However, an article in The Times of India quoted sources in the L-G's office as saying that he has not rejected the scheme as is being portrayed" and has only asked that the constitutional scheme of things be followed in letter and spirit.

With inputs from PTI

