Delhi Govt Approves Formation of Delhi Board Of School Education; Around 20-25 Schools to Be Affiliated With Newly Formed Board in Academic Session 2021-22

New Delhi, March 6: The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of the national capital's own school education board. The announced was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. During a press briefing, Arvind Kejriwal, said, "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education".

The Delhi CM expressed hope that schools in the national capital would voluntarily get affiliated with this Board within four to five years. Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents. Their affiliation to the Central Board of Secondary Education will be scrapped. Delhi Schools Reopen for Classes 10, 12 for Board Exams 2021 Preparation.

Arvind Kejriwal's Statment:

Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped & they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers & parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years: Delhi CM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Kejriwal stated, "The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister. It'll also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO. Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of government and private schools, bureaucrats." Delhi High Court Seeks CBSE's Response on Issuance of Class X and XII Certificates to Transgenders.

There are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. Most of the schools in the national capital are affiliated with the CBSE. In the academic session 2021, around 25 schools will be included in the newly formed Board.