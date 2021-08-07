Delhi Govt Announces Reopening of All Weekly Markets from Monday; Check New Rules

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced reopening of all weekly markets in the national capital from August 9 with Covid-19 protocols in place. These weekly markets were closed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the outbreak of the second wave of in Covid-19.

Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Stating that his government in Delhi is concerned about the livelihoods of poor associated with these markets, Kejriwal tweeted, “Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened.”

Delhi recorded 72 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On July 24, the Delhi government had announced some relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions and allowed reopening of spas, theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy.

The city had witnessed an unprecedented surge of cases and deaths during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May. But now as the situation seems to have been improving over the past few weeks, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is reopening Delhi in a phased manner.

What’s Allowed

• All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm.

• Restaurants are allowed upto 50 per cent seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

• Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

• Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating facility.

• Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

Story continues

• Funeral/last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Marriage related gathering shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

• Spas will be permitted to open but with conditions. There shall be strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols and all employees shall undergo two doses of Covid-19 vaccination and fortnightly RTPCR test.

• Transportation by buses (intra-state) shall be permitted with 100 per cent seating capacity.

• Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from July 26, but only with business visitors.

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

• All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institution to remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continued to be permitted and should be encouraged.

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here