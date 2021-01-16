Delhi government restores full capacity of staff in offices

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): With an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the city, the Delhi government has restored the full strength of staff in its offices.

The positivity rate of the novel coronavirus has "significantly" declined in the national capital which results in the decision of all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies may function to 100 per cent strength, according to a statement issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

DDMA in its order on November 28 last year had reduced staff strength by 50 per cent in Delhi government offices except Grade-I, The rest of the 50 per cent officers were ordered working from Home.

The latest order stated that all the Delhi government offices will function with 100 per cent staff strength, with immediate effect by ensuring adequate social distancing at all levels. (ANI)