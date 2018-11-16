Delhi government hosting my concert tomorrow: TM Krishna

Carnatic singer TM Krishna will finally be able to perform his concert in the national capital; a day after his sponsors Airports Authority of India (AAI) and SPIC MACAY succumbed to the threats from right wing elements on social media and cancelled his concert. Delhi government reached out to him and now he will be performing on Saturday. TM Krishna said, "I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, the Delhi government is hosting the concert which is going to be held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM. I invite everyone." TM Krishna first came to the attention of right wing groups in August when an audio clip reportedly of his Carnatic songs on Allah and Jesus Christ was circulated on WhatsApp. A fringe group in Tamil Nadu had threatened him for singing the songs.