



Delhi government to extend lockdown amid COVID-19 spike: Reports

25 Apr 2021: Delhi government to extend lockdown amid COVID-19 spike: Reports

The Delhi government is reportedly planning to extend the lockdown in the national capital by another week.

A six-day lockdown had been imposed in the city last Monday in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

According to reports, an order extending the lockdown is expected to be announced later on Sunday as the number of infections and mortalities in Delhi has failed to decline.

Details: Lockdown to be extended by at least 1 more week

The Delhi government will extend the lockdown by at least one more week, Hindustan Times reported citing a senior government official privy to the development.

The official cited the spurt in COVID-19 cases and the high positivity rate in Delhi as the reason, adding that the same has led to a large number of hospital admissions and an oxygen crisis.

Outbreak: Delhi recorded deadliest day yesterday

On Saturday, the latest available update, Delhi recorded 24,013 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 32.27%, i.e., one out of three samples tested was found positive.

357 more deaths, the highest ever in a single day, also brought the death toll to 13,898.

The cumulative number of cases has now climbed to 10,04,782, which includes 93,080 active cases.

Lockdown: Kejriwal said lockdown imposed to prevent collapse of health system

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi, saying that the city "might be staring at a disaster" if a lockdown was not imposed.

Kejriwal had said that the lockdown was imposed to prevent the health infrastructure from collapsing.

Gatherings were banned. All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms, and spas were shut.

Recent news: Residents' welfare associations, traders' associations push for lockdown

Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) and traders' associations had demanded an extension of the lockdown on Saturday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement that over 100 leading associations across Delhi have decided to observe a "voluntary self-lockdown" of Delhi markets from April 26 to May 2.

Trade leaders feel keeping the markets open would be "suicidal," the statement said.

Health system: Top hospitals report shortage of oxygen in Delhi

Delhi's health system is being pushed to its breaking point with the high number of new infections.

Several top hospitals in the city continue to send SOS messages as they face a shortage of oxygen, critical for COVID-19 patients facing a drop in their oxygen saturation.

On Saturday, Kejriwal wrote to CMs of all states, asking them to direct any surplus oxygen to Delhi.

Other developments: Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: Delhi HC

A top official of the Jaipur Golden Hospital said 24 people died Friday night due to a shortage of medical oxygen. Similar reports emerged from other hospitals as well.

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the central government over the oxygen shortage.

The court had said Saturday that if anyone obstructs oxygen supply to Delhi, "we will hang that man."