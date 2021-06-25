



Delhi government exaggerated oxygen requirement by 4 times: SC panel

25 Jun 2021: Delhi government exaggerated oxygen requirement by 4 times: SC panel

CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi exaggerated the national capital's oxygen needs when the second COVID-19 wave was at its peak during April 25-May 10, found an audit team constituted by the Supreme Court.It said Delhi inflated its oxygen requirement by four times—suggesting excess supply to it could have caused a crisis of oxygen supply to 12 other states with high caseloads.

Details: There was gross discrepancy: SC audit team's report

The panel's report said, "The actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi (1,140MT)...was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289MT)." The Petroleum and Oxygen Safety Organization (PESO) informed the panel that Delhi had surplus oxygen and excess supply affected liquid medical oxygen (LMO) supply to other states, which could have triggered a national crisis.

Oxygen supply: SC asked Centre to maintain supply of 700MT to Delhi

On May 7—after Delhi raised alarm over oxygen shortage—Justice DY Chandrachud-led SC bench directed the Centre to ensure supply of 700MT even though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented that experts' calculation pegged Delhi's requirement at 415MT. The SC had also asked AIIMS-Delhi chief Dr. Randeep Guleria-led audit team to examine Mumbai's optimum oxygen utilization model and how it managed during the peak caseload season.

Fact: Mumbai managed with 275MT oxygen during peak caseload season

To note, Mumbai reportedly managed with a supply of 275MT of oxygen even during its peak caseload season, when the number of active cases crossed 92,000. On the other hand, Delhi demanded 900MT of oxygen when the peak caseload was 95,000 patients on May 3.

Actual consumption: The panel calculated requirement based on three parameters

In its interim report to the SC, the team said it had distributed a document to 260 hospitals in Delhi to calculate accurate oxygen requirement based on actual consumption, requirement as per the Delhi Government's formula, and requirement based on the Centre's formula. It said actual oxygen consumption in 183 hospitals that responded was 209MT (hospital-provided data), while Delhi Government claimed it was 1,140MT.

Story continues

Fact: Delhi Principal (Home) Secretary Bhalla also part of panel

Apart from Dr. Guleria, the SC oxygen audit team comprises the Delhi Government's Principal (Home) Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla, Max Hospital's Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Joint Secretary of Union Jal Shakti Ministry Subodh Yadav, and PESO's Controller of Explosives Sanjay K Singh.

Formula for calculation: Panel on the Centre and Delhi's consumption calculation formulas

Further, the audit panel's interim report stated, "The recommended LMO consumption as per Union government formula for total bed strength provided by the Delhi government on May 3 (highest till date: 16,272 non-ICU beds and 5,866 ICU beds) would have been 415MT." "If the Delhi government's formula was applied for calculation, it would have been 568MT of LMO," it added.

Fact: Delhi claimed its formula was based on ICMR guidelines

In its report, the panel had also clarified that while the Delhi Government had claimed that its oxygen requirement formula was based on the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) guidelines, no such guidelines have been presented to it for scrutiny.

Hospitals: 4 hospitals with few beds claimed extremely high oxygen consumption

The panel also noted four Delhi-based hospitals—Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferays Hospital—had very few beds but claimed extremely high oxygen consumption. "The claims appeared to be clearly erroneous, leading to extremely skewed information and...higher LMO requirements...Actual consumptions were estimated...after replacing the claimed use figures for the four hospitals with expected use figures using the calculation formula."

Overestimation: Delhi's formula assumes all non-ICU beds require oxygen: Panel

The team said the Centre's formula—devised by experts and used for allocating LMO to various states—assumed only 50% of non-ICU beds require oxygen. But Delhi's formula assumes all non-ICU beds need oxygen. It noted, some patients don't require LMO during recovery but occupy oxygenated non-ICU beds if others aren't vacant, adding, "Assuming all patients admitted on 'oxygenated non-ICU beds' need LMO...will be an overestimation."

The news article, Delhi government exaggerated oxygen requirement by 4 times: SC panel appeared first on NewsBytes.

Also see: 700 MT oxygen should reach Delhi daily, SC tells Centre

Centre moves SC over Karnataka HC's order on oxygen supply

Delhi: COVID-19 patients at home can apply for oxygen online

Read more on India by NewsBytes.

