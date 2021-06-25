Delhi government exaggerated the Oxygen Demands 4 times During second Wave of Covid-19

Another crisis has erupted in the National Capital today as an audit team was appointed by the Supreme Court of India which has reportedly found out that the Delhi government has exaggerated the oxygen demands in the national capital by more than four times during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra tweeted, 'The Truth is finally out, Arvind Kejriwal inflated Oxygen need by 4X during Peak, says the Supreme Court-appointed panel. This could have affected 12 high caseload States So, friends, Kejriwal was lying all the while.' In response to this, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia denied the allegations and claimed that the report does not exist. Watch the full video to know more!