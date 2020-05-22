'People Are Desperate': Meet The Delhi Govt Officer Putting Migrant Workers On Trains

NEW DELHI — Additional District Magistrate Arun Gupta spent a hot summer afternoon supervising the movement of 12 buses from the medical screening centre at Chhatarpur to another one at the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research where migrant workers were waiting to be ferried to trains bound for Uttar Pradesh.



Gupta, while speaking on his mobile phone, repeated over and over again that the buses had to return to Chhatarpur in time to ferry the migrant workers from Delhi to Bihar, later that night.



The 40-year-old officer is in charge of three centres in South Delhi, one of 11 districts in the national capital, migrant workers stranded because the two-month long coronavirus lockdown are medically screened and and put on buses to the railway station to board trains to their home states.



Outside Gupta’s temporary office inside the large Chhatarpur rest house, a queue of Bihar-bound migrant workers waiting to be screened grew longer and restive. Thousands more waited their turn in the enormous hall of the sandstone temple next door.



Gupta says that his team often works for 14 hours a day, staying until the last train of the day leaves, but the numbers of migrant workers showing up at the centres keeps increasing.



“It is a hectic and long process involving a lot of human resources. For the last one week, one-third of the district administration is involved in this,” Gupta said in a conversation with HuffPost India on Monday.



“Every day, we have to tell people that your train has gone and there is no other train for the day, but they don’t move. They think some other train might come. This is also the truth. People are desperate,” he said.



The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government together with state governments run by different political parties have let down millions of migrant workers who have been forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their villages in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown. Over 100...

