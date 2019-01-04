Delhi girls corner two bronze in National TT

Vadodara, Jan 4 (IANS) Delhi girls made their presence felt at the 64th National School Games Table Tennis Championship, cornering two bronze medals at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex here on Friday.

Akshita Gupta led the charge, springing a surprise and upsetting India No. 43 Kheya Shah to clinch a bronze in the U-17 Girls' Individual event while Delhi's U-19 Girls' Team also acquitted themselves well by bagging the state's second bronze medal.

Akshita defeated Kheya of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) in the quarter-finals, after a hard-fought clash.

She gained an early 2-0 lead, winning 11-7, 11-9. She lost the next 6-11 but held on to her nerves to win the fourth game 11-6 and seal the tie to enter the semi-finals.

Up against top seed Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra, also the India No. 4, in the semi-finals, she fought bravely but capitulated 0-3 against the more experienced player.

In the U-19 Girls' Team category, Delhi clinched a bronze medal by defeating Telangana 3-0 in the quarters. They, however, lost out to West Bengal 1-3 in an enticing semi-final to take the third spot on the podium.

