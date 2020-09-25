Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Unveiled by Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs (View Pics)

New Delhi, September 25: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday unveiled the first look of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) in New Delhi. The regional rapid transit system will be the first of its kind in the country. It entire route will be 82-km long with a design speed of 180 kmph.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Managing Director NCRTC, Vinay Kumar Singh were present at the event. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022. The ministry stated that the project improves the quality of life in the National Capital Region. As per the ministry, the project will also create economic opportunities by reducing air pollution and carbon footprints.

First look of RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) train was unveiled today. It will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs #Delhi pic.twitter.com/utIqUIdraS — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020





The NCRTC, a joint sector company of Central government and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is mandated to implement the RRTS project across the national capital region, ensuring a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

According to NCRTC officials, the corridor will have 24 stations and the trains will reduce travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 55 minutes and daily expected ridership is eight lakh passengers. The other two corridors in the phase-I of the project are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.