Delhi: Gap in Covishield's two doses increases, no changes for Covaxin jabs

It is now being reported that the Government panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between 2 doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks while the gap between the doses of Covaxin will remain the same in Delhi. Covishield and Covaxin are the two Covid vaccines that are currently being administered in India. The dosage interval for Covishield has widened previously also in March from 28 days to six-eight weeks, while the dosage interval for Covaxin has remained 28 days from the beginning. An official response from the government panel is expected after an NTAGI meeting scheduled later today. A decision regarding lactating and pregnant women is also being expected. Watch the video to find out more!