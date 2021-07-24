Delhi Further Relaxes Covid Curbs, Allows Spas, Cinema Halls to Open; Metro to Run at 100% Capacity from Monday

The Delhi government on Saturday announced further relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions and allowed reopening of spas and cinema halls in view of decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi metro has also been given permission to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity.

As per an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued on Saturday, “The status of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity has decline considerably and the overall situation has improved, but due caution and care has to be maintained for consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management.”

Delhi on Friday recorded 58 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the health bulletin.

What’s Allowed

– All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm.

– Restaurants are allowed upto 50 per cent seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

– Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

– Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating facility.

– Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

– Funeral, last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.

What’s Not Allowed

– All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institution to remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continued to be permitted and should be encouraged.

– All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here