Delhi Fog: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of National Capital, NCR, Visibility Affected; Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

New Delhi, February 20: Parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed dense fog on Saturday morning. People in Delhi-NCR woke up to a foggy morning and had to drive through a dense layer of fog on roads. Heavy fog hugely affected visibility in many parts of the national capital with India Gate disappearing into a thick layer of fog. Pictures from other parts of Delhi-NCR also showed near to zero visibility in those areas due to dense fog. Parts of the national capital engulfed in heavy fog yesterday as well.

Heavy fog enveloped areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan and South block. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast, the national capital will experience "very dense fog" today. The IMD also said 13 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309. Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Funny Memes Trend Online: 'Tuada Winter Winter, Sadda Winter Garmi', Say Mumbaikars as North Indians Dismiss Mumbai's Idea of Cold!

Dense Fog in Delhi:

Delhi: India Gate disappears into a layer of dense fog. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s weather forecast, the national capital will experience 'very dense fog' today. pic.twitter.com/fAKU84yRRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

#WATCH: People drive through a dense layer of fog, visibility affected. Visuals from Akshardham. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'very dense fog' for the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/ff2m4oCpIi — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

Delhi shrouded in a layer of dense fog this morning. Visuals around Rashtrapati Bhavan and South block. pic.twitter.com/4ppXmezAKK — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Delhi region from February 21. A marginal improvement in ventilation and lower end of Very poor AQI is forecasted for tomorrow. AQI is likely to improve Very Poor to Poor on February 21 and further improve to Poor on February 22," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin.