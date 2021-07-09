Delhi’s first genome sequencing lab, Times Now reports from inside the lab

Delhi gets its own genenome sequencing lab. Times Now reports from inside the lab to see the whole process of sequencing.

Till now the collected samples by state/ UTs were sent to central lab for genome sequencing which was making the whole process slower. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) which is a national multi-agency consortium of Genome Sequencing Laboratories (RGSLs) was established by the Centre government on December 30 last year for sequencing and analysis of genome data. INSACOG has been expanded from the initial 10 labs in the country to 28 at present.



Even then the sequencing is being done at slow pace. Till now only 30,000 samples taken from Covid infected people had been put through whole genome sequencing in India. This amounted to less than 0.1% of the total reported infections in the country at the time, short of the target that the Centre had set in December: 5% of all positive samples. Now with some states like Rajasthan, Delhi setting up their own lab will faster the process of sequencing the virus and tagging it as VoC or VoI.

Times Now spoke to LNJP MD Dr Suresh who explained the whole process and the capacity of the lab at present.