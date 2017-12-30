Delhi fire safety on radar after Mumbai Kamala Mills fire

After a colossal fire at Kamala Mills area of Mumbai claimed 14 lives, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun a demolition drive against illegal structures, the question of whether Delhi is equipped to handle fire disasters has come to light. According to the National Building Code of India, only those buildings which accommodate more than 50 people are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, others cannot be held liable in case of fire hazards. Restaurants in Delhi are obligated to renew their certificates after a period of three years, failing which their license is subject to revocation.