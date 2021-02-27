Delhi Fire: 1 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Pratap Nagar, 28 Fire Tenders Working at Site To Douse Blaze

New Delhi, February 27: One person died while several others have been injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Pratap Nagar area of ​​Delhi. The blaze broke out during the early hours on Saturday. Reports inform that about 40 labourers were working at the site at the time of the fire incident. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. As many as 28 fire engines are trying to extinguish the fire in the Pratap Nagar area of the national capital. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at 6th Floor of MTNL Building in Kidwai Bhawan.

According to reports, a call about the fire was received at around 3:47 am and 18 fire tenders were pressed into service soon after. Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the blaze is not known yet, he said.

#UPDATE: One body recovered from the site in Pratap Nagar area where a fire broke out this morning. A total of 28 fire tenders working at the site. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Fire officials informed that the fire tenders have been working and have successfully contained the fire. The officials stated that cooling is underway. Rajinder Atwal, Fire Officer was quoted by ANI saying that eyewitnesses were of the opinion that an LPG cylinder exploded following which fire broke out. The official stated a Fire Service personnel has been injured and admitted to hospital.