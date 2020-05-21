Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place, 12 Fire Tenders at Spot

Delhi, May 21: A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom in Delhi on Thursday. The showroom is situated near Rajendra Place area of the national capital. Twelve fire tenders reached the spot, and fire-fighting operations are underway to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory at Lawrence Road, 26 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Till now, there are no reports of any casualty due to the fire. Panic gripped the area after the fire incident. Senior officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited. It was the second incident of fire in the past two days. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in 4-Storey Building at Sadar Bazar; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Delhi: Visuals from the jewellery showroom near Rajendra Place, where fire broke out today. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and trying to extinguish the fire. More details awaited. https://t.co/NrMA8CRuVR pic.twitter.com/tyzGVrIDZu — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020





On Wednesday, A 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market. The blazé triggered panic in the market area. The 70-year-old deceased has been identified as Ganga Vishal. According to reports, the blaze erupted from a food stall, and it soon spread to other areas of the market.