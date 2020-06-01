Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at 4th Floor of Nirman Bhawan, 4 Fire Tenders Reach Spot

New Delhi, June 1: A major fire broke out on the 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan in the national capital on Monday morning. Following the incident, the administration acted swiftly and four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

As per the initial details, no casualties have been reported yet nor anyone of being injured has been heard. Other emergency services have also been pushed by the administration. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan. Four fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020





This is a developing story. More details awaited.