New Delhi's air quality turned worst on Wednesday. Smog was seen at India Gate on early morning. According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area showed levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 at 262 and 283 respectively. The stubble burning in the neighbouring states is major contributor to air pollution in National Capital Region (NCR).