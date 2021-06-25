Delhi Exaggerated Oxygen Need by 4 Times During 2nd Wave: SC Panel

The Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit team on Thursday, 24 June, told the apex court that the Delhi government had exaggerated the need for oxygen in the city by more than four times the actual amount during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Putting the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in a tight spot, the AIIMS chief-led audit team's report suggests that the increased oxygen demand made by Delhi during the period of the outbreak's peak from 25 April to 10 May could have affected the supply to 12 other high caseload states, as per a Times of India report.

Delhi's Oxygen Woes

For almost three weeks during the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi faced severe oxygen shortages, leading to an acute scarcity in the availability of oxygenated beds in the city's hospitals.

Several hospitals in the national capital sent out SOS calls, pleading for oxygen supply as they struggled to cope with COVID patients requiring the life-saving gas.

Following several such pleas and a petition submitted by Max Healthcare, the Delhi High Court had directed the central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required.”

Oxygen Audit Findings

"There was a gross discrepancy (about four times). The actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi government (1,140 MT) was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289 MT)," the audit report said.

The SC-appointed oxygen audit sub-group headed by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria comprised Delhi government’s Principal (Home) Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla, Controller of Explosives SK Singh, and Max Hospital’s Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, among others.

The audit team has collected data from as many as 183 hospitals in Delhi and examined the figures based on three parameters – the requirement of oxygen as per Delhi government's formula, the requirement of oxygen as per the Centre's calculations, and the actual consumption of oxygen.

The report indicated that according to the data from these hospitals, while the Delhi government had indicated the consumption of 1,140 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the 183 hospitals, the actual consumption of LMO was only 209 MT.

Meanwhile, if the Delhi government formula were to be followed, the requirement would have been 391 MT of oxygen, and the Centre's formula would have indicated a requirement of 289 MT of LMO.

The report further said that while the Delhi government had asserted that its formula was based on ICMR guidelines, no such recommendations were presented to the audit team by the state government.

The Delhi government’s specifications assume that all of the non-ICU beds require oxygen. The formula recommended by the Union government, on the other hand, assumes that only half of the non-ICU patients admitted require oxygen.

According to The Times of India report, the audit sub-group indicated that the formula that assumes oxygen requirement for all non-ICU beds is flawed, since not all of the patients admitted require oxygen but are suffering from co-morbidities and other difficulties. Such patients, who are severely affected and cannot be discharged, continue to occupy oxygenated non-ICU beds when no other beds are available in the hospital.

The team of experts further said that four hospitals in the national capital – Singhal Hospital, Liferays Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, and ESIC Model Hospital, had "claimed extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds and the claims appeared to be clearly erroneous, leading to extremely skewed information."

