Delhi has emerged as 'laboratory of governance': Kejriwal in I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi has emerged as a 'laboratory of governance' having innovative experiments in different fields, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday announcing the launch of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in government schools from September 27 and yoga classes in residential areas from October 2.

In his Independence Day address at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal paid homage to freedom fighters as well as to doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi government schools will start teaching 'Deshbhakti' curriculum from September 27 which is the birth anniversary of legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh, he said.

'This will be an activity-based course in which the school children will be prepared to contribute to the development of the country, understand their responsibilities and duties and even to be ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation,' Kejriwal said.

'On the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence I appeal to everyone to come together and celebrate patriotism and freedom. I hope that the Deshbhakti curriculum developed by the Delhi government will soon be taught across each school in this country,' he said.

Listing various programmes and schemes of the government, Kejriwal said, 'Delhi has become a laboratory of governance due to hard work of its two crore people and its initiatives are being discussed and recognised not only in India but the world over.' Kejriwal saluted COVID-19 frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and paramedics, saying they were treated at par with 'soldiers' by the Delhi government.

As a gesture of gratitude and honour, the government gave Rs 1 crore each to families of those who succumbed to Covid during the pandemic, he said.

He said the government will start yoga classes in parks, community halls and other such places across the city from October 2 to revive the fading meditation and physical exercise regime.

If 40-50 people in any residential colony come forward and demand it, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors, he added.

The chief minister thanked Olympic Games medallists and said the country has to prepare to win 70 medals next time. He invited sportspersons to join the Delhi government's Sports University.

Kejriwal said Delhi is also working on to host the Olympics in the city after 2047.

Citing his government's vision for Delhi in 2047, Kejriwal said the city's per capita income should be equal to that of Singapore and added that it could be achieved if both the government and people work together.

He also called upon the people to make Delhi the world's best and most livable city and India number one nation in the world by 2047.

He said children in government schools will have access to international level of education since the Delhi Board of School Education inked a pact with International Baccalaureate last week.

Delhi will have a Sainik School, something which it did not have earlier, and preparations are also being made for starting a Delhi Armed Forces Training Academy to prepare students for the armed forces, Kejriwal said.

Talking about the Delhi model of development, he said initiatives such as Mohalla clinic and schools gained worldwide recognition.

'The Tata-Birlas of the future are being developed in entrepreneurship classes of Delhi government in which children learn to come out with innovative ideas and develop them into entrepreneurial skills.' The happiness classes in government schools were appreciated by the wife of a visiting US president. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi came out with the concept of plasma bank and home isolation for the first time in the world, he said.

The chief minister expressed happiness that his government's vision of providing basic needs of water, electricity, health and education was being gradually recognised and adopted by many states in the country.

'We started Mohalla Clinics, now states like Telangana and Gujarat are picking up the concept. We decided that 20,000 litres of water, 200 units of electricity, quality education, and quality healthcare are all basic necessities for one and are giving them for free. I just learnt that the Goa government has announced 16,000 litres of free water per month for each family,' he said.

The chief minister said the Delhi government has been able to save over 10,000 lives of those people who were injured in accidents through its policy of bearing the cost of treatment of such patients, no matter how expensive it is.

'I hope such a policy is implemented on a national scale so that accident victims can be saved at the right time,” he stated.

The chief minister unfurled the national tricolor at the Delhi Secretariat premises that serves as the seat of the city government and presented the President's Correctional Service medal to six personnel of prisons department. PTI SLB/VIT SMN SMN