Delhi Dynamos youth teams to take part in I-League

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Monday launched three new teams in the U-13, U-15 and U-18 age segments to compete in the upcoming I-League football season scheduled to start from October.

Delhi Dynamos Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal said: "This is a great opportunity for these youngsters to start playing at a competitive level in the initial stages of their career. There is a proper youth structure in place at the club which will give the kids an opportunity to flourish."

Former Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar defender Rishi Kapur has been handed the reigns of the U-18 team. Promod Rawat and Gigi Jose will take charge of the U-15 and U-13 sides respectively.

--IANS

sam/mr