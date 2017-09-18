Delhi Dynamos' youth teams to feature in I-League

Monday, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Monday launched three new youth teams in the U-13, U-15 and U-18 age segments to compete in the upcoming I-League football season in their respective categories, which is scheduled to start from October.

Commenting on the opportunity created for the youth footballers, Delhi Dynamos Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal said: "This is a great opportunity for these youngsters to start playing at a competitive level in the initial stages of their career. There is a proper youth structure in place at the club which will give the kids an opportunity to flourish."

Former Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar defender, Rishi Kapur has been handed the reigns for the U-18 team, while Promod Rawat and Gigi Jose will take charge of the U-15 and U-13 sides respectively.

Kapur who holds an AFC B License will be accompanied by former Tata Football Academy graduate Sandeep as the assistant for the U-18s.

