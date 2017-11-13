Delhi Dynamos unveil new jerseys

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos FC unveiled their new look jerseys for the 2017-18 season of the lucrative football tournament here on Monday.

The new home kit features the red and dark blue colours which represent the club crests. The red and dark blue polka dots on either side of the jersey gives it a striking sporty appeal making it relatable for players and fans alike.

The club have also roped in Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as their brand ambassador.

Fernandez and the Delhi players walked the ramp to showcase the new home, away and third kits.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be here today and walk the ramp with all the players, I think the new kit looks sporty and fashionable. I'm really excited to put on the jersey and cheer for my team this season," Fernandez said at the event.

Founded in 2014, Delhi Dynamos FC is one of the more consistent teams in the ISL, having qualified for the semi-finals in the last two seasons.

