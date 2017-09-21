Delhi Dynamos suffer defeat against Atletico Astorga

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) football franchise Delhi Dynamos kicked off their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-5 defeat against Spanish Segunda B division outfit Atetico Astorga, at the Estadio La Eragudina.

Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal handed starts to four out of seven foreigners signed by the club, while two trialists were also given an outing against Astorga on Wednesday.

It was the home side that started off the better of the two, but a fine double save by

custodian Albino Gomes kept the scoreline intact. Astorga's persistence though paid off in the 29 th minute when forward Emilio finished from close range to hand the home side the lead.

Dynamos then rallied back into the game just a minute later as Dutch duo Jeroen Lumu and Guyon Fernandez combined to score the equalizer. The former ADO Den Haag striker

finished from a perfectly weighted pass by Lumu.

But five minutes before half-time, Villa scored to hand Astorga the lead. The Segunda B

Division side headed into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Coach Portugal made as many as seven changes in the second half, but Astorga kept their

momentum going with Gonzalo scoring right before the hour mark to make it 3-1. Astorga

then scored two more in quick succession to all but secure the win.

Substitute Seityasen Singh then found the back of the net for the ISL side in the 87 th minute to reduce the deficit, as Delhi suffered a 5-2 defeat in their opening pre-season friendly.

--IANS

sam/vm