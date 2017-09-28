Delhi Dynamos suffer 0-1 defeat against Real Oviedo

Oviedo (Spain), Sep 28 (IANS) A lone goal from Spanish football club Real Oviedo forward David Gonzales handed the home side a 1-0 win over Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere here.

Sticking with the ISL regulations of playing five foreigners in the starting XI, head coach Miguel Angel Portugal handed starts to defender Gabriel Cichero, Edu Moya, Matias Mirabaje, Jeroen Lumu and Guyon Fernandes. Timothy Munmun Lugun made his way into the line-up after missing out against Atletico Astorga on Wednesday.

It was the home team that knocked on the doors in the initial stage, but a fine double save by goalkeeper Albino Gomes kept them at bay. Veteran defender Cichero then came to the rescue as his last-ditch tackle five minutes later helped the Delhi outfit keep the scoreline intact.

Real Oviedo's persistence paid off though in the 21st minute when Gonzales found his way past the defence to slot home the ball past a helpless Albino.

Dynamos looked a lot more stable and co-ordinated better in the closing minutes of the first half, but failed to threaten Oviedo's goal as the home side headed into the break with the advantage.

The ISL franchise coach made eight changes to the Dynamos line-up in the second half. Brazilian midfielder Paulinho made his way onto the pitch and he almost made an instant impact, but his shot from a distance hit the crossbar.

Despite having more possession in the second half, Oviedo rarely threatened Delhi's defence. With little chances to show for in the final 45 minutes, the game finished 0-1 in favour of the Spanish Second Division outfit.

