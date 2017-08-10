Delhi Dynamos sign Venezuelan defender Gabriel Cichero

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Delhi Dynamos FC has further strengthened their squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League by completing the signing of 33-year old defender Gabriel Alejandro Cichero.

The experienced Venezuelan becomes the fourth South American signing by the club this season.

Cichero, the first Venezuelan to wear the colours of Delhi Dynamos, won the 2008 Western Conference Championship in the United States with New York Red Bulls.

At FC Caracas, his hometown club, he won the Venezuelan Championships twice in 2009 and 2010, along with winning the domestic cup competition in 2009.

Cichero is the 15th most capped Venezuelan footballer with 63 appearances to his name.

The defender has also scored 4 goals for his country, including the match winner against Chile in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Copa America.

The defender is also part of the Venezuela squad for the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"Gabriel is a player who will bring a lot of experience and leadership to the Delhi Dynamos this year. He has represented Venezuela numerous times and has played in extremely high profile tournaments," Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

"This shows the quality of player Gabriel is and his ability to go up against some of the world's best. Gabriel is going to be a tenacious defender for the Lions this year and I can't wait to see the havoc he will inflict on opposing teams," Sharma said.

--IANS

dm/pgh/