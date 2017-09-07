Delhi Dynamos sign Nigerian forward Kalu Uche

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Thursday announced the signing of Nigerian forward Kalu Uche for 2017 season.

This will be Uche's second stint in the tournament after previously plying his trade with FC Pune City in 2015 when he scored four times in 11 appearances.

The former Super Eagles forward last represented Spanish second division side UD Almeria. The 34-year-old's signing will add experience and sharpness to the frontline of the Delhi outfit.

Commenting on the joining, Delhi Dynamos director Rohan Sharma said: "I am happy to welcome Kalu to the Delhi Dynamos squad this year. Kalu brings a lot of experience to the team, having played for Nigerian national team, has had over 175 appearances for Almeria, as well as having played in the ISL in 2015. He will bring toughness, both mentally and physically, to the team and I look forward to seeing him make a mark on the ISL this year."

Kalu began his career with Nigerian side Enyimba International before moving to Wisla Krakow in Poland, where he won the top division title thrice and the Polish Cup on two occasions.

