Delhi Dynamos sign Nandha on loan

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Wednesday signed midfielder Nandha Kumar from I-League football club Chennai City FC on loan for the upcoming season.

The Chennai-based footballer made his debut in the I-League last season and scored twice in six appearances. Later, his impressive pace and his movement with the ball caught the eye of the National Team Head Coach, Stephen Constantine, who gave the midfielder his maiden call-up to the India U-23 side.

Nandha featured in two friendly games against Singapore U-23.

Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said: "I am delighted to have Nandha Kumar join us for the upcoming ISL Season. He is a young dynamic midfielder and he fits in perfectly into the club's plans for this season.

"We are happy that he has been given an opportunity by Delhi Dynamos. He started his

career in a local league in Chennai and then we gave him a chance and he performed

extremely well for us last season, which saw him earn a call up to the India U-23 side as well. Moving to the ISL is the next step for Nandha and I hope he performs well," Chennai City FC owner Rohit Ramesh said.

The 21-year-old will join the squad for their pre-season tour in Doha.

--IANS

sam/mr