Delhi Dynamos sign Edu Moya and Guyon Fernandez

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finalists, Delhi Dynamos on Tuesday added Spanish full-back Edu Moya and Dutch forward Guyon Fernandez to their football squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Commenting on the signing, coach Miguel Angel Portugal said: "I am delighted to welcome Guyon and Edu Moya to the club. Moya comes with a huge amount of experience after having played in the Spanish top division for so many years and his presence in the squad will definitely come in handy this season. Guyon meanwhile will bring goals to the side. His signing adds further steel to the attacking line-up of Delhi Dynamos."

31-year old Guyon joins the club after completing his second stint with Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. He went onto represent Curacao on the international stage where he was part of the squad that played in the 2014 Carribbean Cup and was called up by the then head coach Patrick Kluivert for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The striker started his professional career with ADO Den Haag back in 2007, before joining the likes of Excelsior, Feyernoord, NAC Breda in the Dutch top division and Perth Glory in the Australian League.

The Delhi outfit also signed 36-year-old Edu Moya to the squad. He joins the franchise from Spanish third division side CP Cacereno. Having started his career with CF Extremadura, he went onto represent the likes of Mallorca, Celta Vigo, Hercules in the Spanish top division before moving to Bolivar, the most successful side in the Bolivian League.

