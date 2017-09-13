Delhi Dynamos sign Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Thursday announced the signing of 22-year-old Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu from Turkish football club Samsunspor.

Lumu began his professional career with Dutch outfit Willem II, where he made his debut at the age of 16. The winger went onto become the youngest goal-scorer in the club's history in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Later his impressive performances saw him earn a call-up from the Dutch National side for the UEFA U-17 European Championships in 2012, where he found the back of the net as Netherlands went on to lift the title.

Commenting on the signing, Miguel Angel Portugal, Head Coach of Delhi Dynamos said: "I am absolutely delighted to have Lumu in the side. He is quick, skilful and has an eye for goal, everything that you need in a quality attacker. We have tracked him closely for some time now and I am confident that he can light up the ISL."

"I can't express my excitement enough to have Jeroen Lumu be a part of our club this year. He is someone we deeply coveted for a long time and I'm glad we managed to sign him. Lumu has so much potential and has played at a high level in the past. He is going to fit in well with the pace of the team and can be a crucial cog for our side this year," Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

The Breda born winger also figured for Bulgarian football club Ludogorets Razgard where he won the Bulgarian league, the Bulgarian Cup and the Bulgarian Super Cup in the same season.

--IANS

sam/bg