Delhi Dynamos sign Agentine forward Vogliotti

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Thursday signed their third international footballer for the 2017-18 season in the form of Argentine forward Juan Leandro Vogliotti.

The 32-year-old had previously made 36 appearances for Peruvian football club Sports Boys, scoring 21 goals.

Dynamos had earlier signed midfielders Matias Mirabaje from Uruguay and Brazil's Paulinho Dias.

Commenting on joining the capital franchise, Vogliotti said: "I'm happy for this new challenge with Delhi Dynamos. Looking forward to start this new journey in India. I'll try to score as many goals and help the side win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we can win the ISL together this season."

The Argentine will play as a target man who can bully the opposition defenders at will. Vogliotti started his career in Argentina with Sportivo Belgrano, before moving to the likes of Independiente, Sportivo Atenas, Atletico Trinidad, amongst others.

Commenting on the new signing, Dynamos director Rohan Sharma said: "In my opinion Juan Vogliotti is one of our biggest signings. Juan came heavily recommended by Aspire and it is not hard to see why."

"He's a clinical finisher and he is going to be a nightmare for any defence in the ISL. If you want goals he's going to give them to you," he added.

--IANS

sam/tri/vt