Delhi Dynamos register win over D. Utd in pre-season friendly

Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC got off to a winning start in their final leg of the pre-season preparations with a 5-1 triumph over Delhi United FC on Monday.

Coach Miguel Angel Portugal handed Albino Gomes the start, while Rowilson Rodrigues and

Pratik Chowdhary started at the heart of the defense. Kalu Uche and Guyon Fernandez led

the line upfront.

Dynamos started the game in ascendancy and had the better of the opening exchanges.

Matias Mirabaje came close to scoring the opening goal but his effort missed the top corner by a whisker.

Dynamos' persistence paid off in the 15 th minute though when Kalu Uche's cross from

outside the box found the unmarked Pritam Kotal, who headed in to hand the ISL outfit the lead.

It was one-way traffic from then on as, Guyon doubled the lead minutes later, capping off a well worked move. Delhi United though pulled one back through a free-kick from forward Rex.

Any chance of a comeback was quashed away by Uche, who tucked away the spot kick

to hand Dynamos a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Jeroen Lumu, Romeo Fernandes and Nandha Kumar were sent on in the second half and the

trio combined to keep the pressure going on the opposition defense.

Nandha was rewarded for his fine play 11 minutes from time as he hammered home a shot from 30-yards out to extend Dynamos' advantage.

Vinit Rai then added the finishing touch as he took advantage of some dismal goalkeeping to make the score 5-1 and hand Dynamos an emphatic win.

--IANS

sam/vm