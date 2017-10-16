Delhi Dynamos FC, Special Olympics Bharat join hands for unique football collaboration

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos FC and Special Olympics Bharat have collaborated for a noble cause of promoting the initiative of inclusiveness in sports via football.

Global chairman of Special Olympics, Dr. Tim Shriver and the CEO of Delhi Dynamos FC, Ashish Shah were present to kick start the initiative via a unified football match between the Delhi Dynamos Soccer Schools and Special Olympics Bharat young athletes at The Frank Anthony Public School on Monday.

The Mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts.

On the occasion, Dr. Shriver said, "We are extremely happy to associate with Delhi Dynamos FC on our mission to promote inclusiveness in sports. They are one of the most structured football clubs in the country and I hope together we can create awareness towards unified sports and spread joy to all the especially abled athletes of the country. India is one of our top performing countries at the Special Olympics and receiving support from elite clubs really helps our children to receive relevant exposure and enhance their performance."

Delhi Dynamos joining hands with Special Olympics program would be aimed to extend support towards their initiative of unified sports to fulfill their mission of creating inclusiveness via sport for the intellectually disabled. The collaboration would witness an active partnership where Delhi Dynamos FC (DDFC) and Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) would closely work together across several initiatives.

"It is important that football reaches out to every individual and that was one of the primary reasons we decided to join hands with Special Olympics Bharat. The organisation has been doing a commendable job over the years by helping out these young kids and as a football club we believe that everyone has an equal right to play the sport and there shouldn't be any hindrances. With the help of Special Olympics Bharat, we want to put out the message that the beautiful game is inclusive of everyone," said Delhi Dynamos FC CEO.

Activities like coaches interactive session and unified football training will be some of the key highlights of the unified program. Coaches from Special Olympics Bharat and the Delhi Dynamos Soccer Schools will regularly exchange expertise to form a cohesive partnership in promoting inclusion in sports.(ANI)