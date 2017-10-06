Delhi Dynamos defeat Qatar team in pre-season friendly

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian Super League franchise Delhi Dynamos kicked off their pre-season preparations in Doha with a 1-0 win over Qatar Stars League football club Muaither S.C at the Aspire Academy.

A first half goal from forward Lallianzuala Chhangte handed the Indian outfit their first win in the ongoing pre-season camp on Thursday.

Head coach Miguel Angel Portugal handed starts to three foreigners in the starting

lineup -- Paulinho Dias, Matias Mirabaje and Edu Moya. Simranjeet Singh and Romeo

Fernandes were given their first starts.

A more settled Delhi Dynamos started the game took the lead as early as the 15th minute when Chhangte finished off a well capped move from close range.

Dynamos looked the better of the two sides for most of the first half, but Muaither had a chance to sneak a goal right before the half-time whistle. Albino's smart save though kept the scores intact.

The away side continued to build on the pressure and had a chance to extend their lead, but Simranjeet's effort from close range landed straight into the hands of the Muaither's custodian.

Delhi held on to their lead despite pressure in the dying minutes by the QSL side to register a convincing 1-0 win.

