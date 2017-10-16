Delhi Dynamos collaborate with Special Olympics Bharat

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos FC and Special Olympics Bharat have collaborated for promoting the initiative of inclusiveness in sports via football for the intellectually disabled, it was announced on Monday.

Activities like coaches' interactive session and unified football training will be some of the key highlights of the unified programme.

Coaches from Special Olympics Bharat and the Delhi Dynamos Soccer Schools will regularly exchange expertise to form a cohesive partnership in promoting inclusion in sports.

Global chairman of Special Olympics Tim Shriver and Dynamos CEO Ashish Shah were present to kick start the initiative via a unified football match between the Delhi Dynamos Soccer Schools and Special Olympics Bharat young athletes at the Frank Anthony Public School here.

Shriver said: "We are extremely happy to associate with Delhi Dynamos FC on our mission to promote inclusiveness in sports. I hope together we can create awareness towards unified sports and spread joy to all the specially abled athletes of the country.

"India is one of our top performing countries at the Special Olympics and receiving support from elite clubs really helps our children to receive relevant exposure and enhance their performance."

Dynamos FC CEO Ashish Shah said: "With the help of Special Olympics Bharat, we want to put out the message that the beautiful game is inclusive of everyone."

