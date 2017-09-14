Delhi Dynamos announce T10 Sports as kit sponsor

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finalists Delhi Dynamos on Thursday announced Delhi-NCR based sports apparel company T10 Sports as their official kit sponsor for the upcoming season.

T10 have previously worked with Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro Kabaddi League sides, UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi. The organization was also the central kit sponsors for the recently concluded Super Boxing League and were the kit partners for the Pro Wrestling League.

Commenting on the kit partnership, Ashish Shah, CEO of Delhi Dynamos FC said: "We are sure that the kits designed by an established brand like T10 will capture the imagination of the Delhi Dynamos' fans all across. The kit has been designed in a manner that it will not only make the team look stylish, but the premium quality of the fabric will keep them comfortable for those 90 minutes on the pitch.

"This is a great opportunity for us to enter into the world of professional football and what better way than to be associated with one of the more consistent clubs in the tournament, Delhi Dynamos. We aim to provide the best kits for the players and hope that our association with the club grows from strength to strength," T10's Managing Director Vineet Agrawal said.

The city based franchise are due to unveil their new-look home and away kits for the 2017-18 season.

--IANS

sam/bg