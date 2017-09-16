Delhi Dynamos add new coaching staff

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Saturday announced the Spanish pair of Gonzalo Yarza and Martin Ruiz as the assistant coach and the goalkeeping coach respectively for the upcoming season.

The two will work alongside head coach Miguel Angel Portugal and the team's Indian assistant coach Shakti Chauhan.

Yarza, 58, comes on the back of more than 20 years of experience of working in the backroom staff for various European clubs. He spent close to a decade with his hometown club Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish top division as the head of Physical Training and Methodology of the football club. He also spent five years as a player with the Basque side.

Martin, meanwhile has previously had spells in China with Shanghai Shenxin and Henan Jianye as the club's goalkeeping coach. The 44-year-old was also part of the coaching staff for ISL side Mumbai City FC in 2015.

Commenting on the signings, coach Portugal said: "I've got a strong and an experienced group of coaches for the coming season. Martin has worked in the ISL and with Albino before so it will be easy for him to restart his work. Gonzalo has worked with a top Spanish side for many years and his experience will come in handy for both me and the team.

