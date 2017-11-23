Delhi determined to win ISL, says former Nigeria star

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Well begun is half done, goes the old adage. If Delhi Dynamos' performance in their campaign opener of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season is anything to go by, they have staked a strong claim to be counted among the title contenders.

The team from the capital notched a 3-2 win over FC Pune City on Wednesday evening with their forward line spearheaded by a masterful L. Chhangte, who pumped in three second-half goals.

Delhi were leading 3-0 at one point before some poor defending saw them concede two late goals.

Former Nigeria star Kalu Uche, one of Delhi's high-profile signings for the 2017-18 season, asserted that the team is determined to win the ISL.

"We are confident of winning the title. This is why we are here. We have a very good chance this year. We will not be satisfied with anything other than being crowned ISL champions," Kalu told IANS.

Delhi have done well in the four-year history of the fledgling tournament. They reached the semi-finals in the last two years, finishing third last season -- their best performance till now.

"Delhi have been doing very well for the past three years. Honestly, this team is really doing well. It is just so unfortunate that they have not reached the final," Kalu said.

"This time around, our goal is to reach the final and win the tournament. This is why we have been working so hard. We have worked very hard preparing ourselves towards winning the tournament. That's why we are here," he added.

Kalu who scored twice for Nigeria in the 2010 World Cup, is the main striker for Delhi Dynamos this season, but the veteran Nigeria striker is not feeling the pressure.

The 34-year-old was not able to get on to the score sheet against FC Pune City, but is confident of creating an impact in upcoming matches.

"This was our first game of the season. We will only get better. The goals will come, I just have to be patient," he said.

With the I-League and the ISL slated to be held at the same time this season, there have been concerns that the former may lose out to the energetic marketing of its more glamorous counterpart.

Kalu, however, brushed aside any suggestions of a rivalry between the two tournaments, pointing out that the I-League has played a crucial role in nurturing talent.

"From what I have seen, the I-League is also a good and strong league. They have a lot of good players who have also done well after coming to the ISL. This shows that the I-League is also doing well. They are improving," the former Espanyol and Bordeux striker said.

"The ISL has also grown a lot. This is the fourth year of the ISL. It has developed immensely since when it first started," he signed off.

