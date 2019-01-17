'Delhi Crime Story' to have world premiere at Sundance 2019

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) "Delhi Crime Story", a seven-part series from award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, will have its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Based on real-life events and the investigation of the capital's most notorious gang rape case, the series is centered around the heroic actions of the Delhi police to catch the culprits and bring justice to the victim in record time, said a statement.

Produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures, the series showcases the investigation led by a female officer who, with the eyes of the world upon her was driven by the crime's brutality to find the perpetrators despite the difficulties she faced in the sprawling city.

The series is a result of a strong collaboration between the director and the women who helped bring this to life.

"Delhi Crime Story" is the only series from India to be invited to this year's festival.

Filmed entirely in Delhi, India, the production prides itself on providing a unique voice in terms of the contemporary treatment of women and how one crime changed the public discourse.

The show's ensemble cast is led by Shefali Shah and includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama. All seven episodes of Season One have been written and directed by Mehta.

"There were numerous challenges and risks with this series. We wanted to illustrate and explore a crime that is so incomprehensible to most people that you don't know where to start to think about it. But it's a topic that needs to be addressed," Mehta said.

"This led us to the production of a multiple part television series, because there is so much to explore. And it all unfolds under the auspices of a police thriller procedural, which - based on real-life events - is gripping," she added.

Shefali said the experience has been "incredibly consuming and gratifying".

"It was a utopian vision which was driven by idealism and required pragmatism to effectuate it. Doing a show based on a real-life incident such as this requires immense sensitivity and precision to respect the truth, which is exactly what Richie had. He had facts, years of research, honesty, sensitivity and the passion to lead us, and yet he believed that each one of us was collaborator with him on this.

"Working under difficult circumstances, on a tight budget and a short period of time isn't easy nor possible unless every single person on the team is insanely passionate, involved and willing to give more than their 100 percent. And that is exactly what this team had. Becoming Vartika and creating her with Richie and a fabulous team has been one of my most enriching experiences," she said.

Sundance will showcase several episodes of the series as part of its returning Indie Episodic category, which was officially launched last year. This year's Festival takes place in Park City, Utah between January 24 and February 3.

The show is produced by Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli and Sanjay Bachani.

