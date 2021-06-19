Delhi Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Deep Sidhu, others

Representative Image

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed in connection with a case relating to violence that took place at Red Fort on Republic Day and issued summons against Deep Sidhu and others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar issued summons to Deep Sidhu and others asking them to appear before him via video conferencing on June 29.

The Court also issued a production warrant against Maninder Singh and Khempreet Singh, who are still in judicial custody.

The Court said that it is taking cognisance of the charge sheet relating to various sections of the Indian Penal Code, except those sections for which sanction is still awaited.

Sanction under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and Arms Act is still awaited from concerned authorities.

The charge sheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case. The first charge sheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

Police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni, and Khempreet as accused.

The charge sheet said that Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana were among the main alleged conspirators of the violence.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder, and dacoity. Later the case was later transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.

The charge sheet runs around 3000 pages. Names of some farmer leaders are also mentioned in the charge sheet.

According to police, Lakha Sadhana and six others are named as absconding accused as they are evading arrest.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case was later released on bail.

Delhi Police has alleged that he allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. It also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

Story continues

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell, and local police, and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)