Delhi Court grants bail to Red Fort violence accused Khempreet Singh

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to Khempreet Singh, who is accused in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Tis Hazari Court's Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail to Khempreet Singh asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 with one local surety of like amount each.

The Court directed Khempreet Singh to appear before the concerned SHO on the last Saturday of the next four months and in case if he leaves, he shall intimate the same to SHO and intimate court if he changes his address.

The court noted that the chargesheet in the matter has been filed.

The court also relied upon the observations by the Delhi High Court while granting bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita in a larger conspiracy case in connection with North East Delhi violence.

"The Delhi High Court observed that at a time when the society is polarised and fractured across various lines and ideology reached vanishing point, the court will do all within their mandate to prevent the misuse of the law and alleviate the anxiety which has come to surround these individuals," the judge observed in its order.

Accused Khempreet Singh was arrested on March 9 2021. He was represented by advocates Jasdeep Dhillon and Jaspreet Rai.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had last month taken cognisance of chargesheet in connection with a case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day against Deep Sidhu and others and issued summons against them.

After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar issued summons to Deep Sidhu and others asking them to appear before him via video conferencing on June 29 and later issued fresh summons after Sidhu did not appear as summons were not served.

The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case.

The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in the Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

Police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet as accused in the case.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. Later the case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.

The chargesheet runs around 3000 pages.

Names of some farmer leaders are also mentioned in the chargesheet.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case was later released on bail.

Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the ramparts of the fort where a flag was raised.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A total of 43 different cases were registered with the crime branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)