CCTV Clip Shows Delhi Family Being Robbed at Gunpoint; 3 Arrested

Three men, reportedly involved in more than 45 cases of robbery and snatching, were arrested from southwest Delhi's south campus area on Monday, 1 July, after they allegedly robbed a family at gunpoint in the city’s Model Town area, news agency PTI reported, quoting police.

The victims – Varun Bahl, his wife and children – were returning to their home on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the incident took place.

Following the robbery, police chased the three bike-borne men and intercepted them. Cornered, the three men opened fire at the patrolling party, which retaliated. The assailants then managed to flee the spot, officials said, according to PTI.

However, on Monday morning, the accused, identified as Santosh (37), Arun (25) and Rakesh (26), were nabbed from Shri Ram JJ camp, police said.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

In a CCTV footage that has now come to light, the family can be seen entering their residence in the car. After parking the vehicle, as Varun was going to close the main gate, three masked men suddenly appeared and threatened him at gunpoint.

Two masked men took Varun’s wallet, containing Rs 19,000 and a gold bracelet. The third man snatched Varun’s wife’s mobile phone, who was still sitting in the car along with her children, police said.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said.

According to police, the accused are drug addicts and operate near the AIIMS hospital. They were known as the ‘Bangali gang’.

The gang used stolen two-wheelers and looked for easy targets to commit robbery.

Eleven stolen two-wheelers, 10 stolen mobile phones, one loaded country-made pistol with two live cartridges and one buttoned knife were seized from them, police said.

