Delhi Coronavirus Update: Supreme Court Pulls Up Kejriwal Govt, LG Forms High-Level Panel

Medical workers attend to a person in an ambulance outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, on June 10, 2020 in New Delhi.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government over the “sorry state of affairs” in the hospitals and the dip in testing numbers.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah questioned the Arvind Kejriwal government over conducting fewer Covid-19 tests and asked, “Why has your testing gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day?”

The court also asked the state to ensure nobody is denied testing on technical reasons. “Simplify the procedure, so more and more can test. It is the duty of the State to conduct testing, so more people know their health status,” the court told the Delhi government, according to The Hindu.

The court had taken suo motu cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of bodies, according to PTI.

The court, The Hindu said, referred to media reports on the lack of infrastructure and patients and their family members in Delhi struggling to get themselves admitted. The top court also said that reports indicated increasing numbers of people being infected across India, especially in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, the report added.

Justice Shah said that there “should be infrastructure, there need to be beds, patients are not being looked after, this is a deplorable state of affairs,” according to The Indian Express.

The Delhi government has come under severe criticism as people are unable to get beds in hospitals. Opposition has alleged “mismanagement” in the capital and the Centre has also slammed Delhi for its low testing level.

